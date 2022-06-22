BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Derby woman will spend five years on probation for using her ex-boyfriend’s identity to claim almost $15,000 in unemployment benefits.

Kelly M. Muffoletto, 31 submitted applications to the New York State Department of Labor between June 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, using her ex-boyfriend’s identity, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Muffoletto fraudulently bagged $14,764.88 in benefits, using the cash to purchase hotel rooms, take-out food and a Disney+ subscription, the DA’s Office said.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree identity theft on February 23, 2022. Muffoletto signed a confession to pay back the money she stole to the Department of Labor.