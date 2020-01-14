Developer shares plans to turn the Number 5 into a gas station

BINGHAMTON, NY – Time may be running out to have dinner at one of Binghamton’s most iconic eateries.

Developer Brett Pritchard was scheduled to present his proposal for redeveloping the Number 5 restaurant property to the City of Binghamton Planning Commission during its meeting today at 5:15.

It would convert the old firehouse to office or retail space.

The deal would also include adjacent buildings on South Washington Street and Mary Street,

The neighboring building on South Washington would also be used for commercial space while the house on Mary Street would be demolished.

Pritchard proposes constructing a new building housing a Mirabito convenience store and a bank along with a fueling canopy on the Mary Street parcel and the existing Number 5 parking lot.

Traffic would enter the property from Mary and exit via either Mary or South Washington Street.

Owner Jim McCoy put the Number 5 and his other restaurant Lampy’s in Endicott, up for sale a couple years ago.