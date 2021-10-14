Dog rescued from rocky crevice after being trapped for five days

ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A dog downstate has been successfully rescued after being trapped in a rocky crevice for five days without any food or water.

The dog was trapped near Gertrude’s Nose Trail, which is in Ulster County just west of New Paltz.











A woman was hiking with 12-year-old dog Liza when she fell out of sight. It took a New Jersey cave rescue team to get the frightened dog out of the opening.

They were eventually able to lift her out to safety. Liza was checked over and was in good spirits after the fall.