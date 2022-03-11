Door officially close at Ogdensburg Correctional Facility

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The doors are officially closed at the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.

This was effective on Thursday, March 10, 2022, after the decision was made to close the Facility, along with five others across New York State last November.

Prior to its closing, the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility was a medium-security level prison for males. It staffed 268 employees and housed 158 incarcerated individuals.

Ogdensburg led a variety of programs including alcohol and substance abuse treatment, anger management, sex offender treatment, trauma, transitional services and veterans services.

According to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the closing of Ogdensburg was an effort to save taxpayer dollars and is in response to a decline in the incarcerated population.

The decision was also made based on physical infrastructure, program offerings, facility security level, specialized medical and mental health service, proximity to other facilities and potential re-use options.

Additional facilities that were closed on March 10 included Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility, Willard Drug Treatment Campus, Southport Correctional Facility, Downstate Correctional Facility and Rochester Correctional Facility.

These closures did not come without pushback. Many lawmakers that represent the North Country issued statements and rallied against the decision in November 2021. This included Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. New York State Senator Patty Ritchie and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk.

Their previous issued statements are included below:

“Especially at a time when Democrats’ failed policies have undermined our law enforcement and made our communities less safe, Governor Hochul’s decision to close these facilities will devastate our North Country communities and harm our hardworking residents. We must work together to save our North Country prisons.” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

In closing Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, Governor Kathy Hochul has broken her promise to ‘fight like hell’ for New Yorkers. Instead, she’s working against us—ripping nearly 300 jobs out of our community, which is already struggling economically. I am proud to join Congresswoman Stefanik in standing up against this decision, which will have a devastating impact locally and on the North Country as a whole. Senator Patty Ritchie

The Watertown Correctional Facility was also closed back in 2021 following a directive from former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

All incarcerated individuals have been relocated to other institutions across New York. Details regarding how the facility will be reused have yet to be confirmed.