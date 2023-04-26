ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Park Service added the site of the Douglass family home, currently the location of School No. 12 to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom on Tuesday.

In 1852 the Frederick and Anna Murray-Douglass moved into a home at 999 South Avenue. At the time it was at the top of a hill on the outskirts of town. An ideal stop along the Underground Railroad for those looking to escape slavery.

“What sacred land this is and how many people’s lives were forever changed on this land.” Erica Mock, the Executive Director of Douglass Family Initiatives reacted to the news. Historians estimate Frederick and Anna assisted some 400 fugitives while they lived in Rochester. “It is time these two great figures. Frederick Douglass and Anna Douglass were a pivotal part of the Underground Railroad.” said Mock who also serves as spokesperson for the Douglass descendants. “Frederick was out giving speeches so much and Anna was here by herself, so I really consider her more of the co-conductor on this location of the Underground Railroad.”

“This historic designation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of Anna Murray-Douglass and the school’s community to the pursuit of freedom and equality,” said RCSD Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso. “It is an honor to be associated with such a significant part of our nation’s history, and I commend the efforts of all those who made this recognition possible. As educators, we are inspired by the legacy of Anna Murray-Douglass and the important role that education played in the fight for justice. We remain dedicated to providing our students with the highest quality education and preparing them to be active participants in creating a more equitable and just society.”

In 1872 the Douglass’ home was burned forcing the family to move. Centuries later in 2018, School Number 12 was rededicated as the Anna Murray-Douglass Academy. Rochester City Schools Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso called it an honor. “This historic designation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of Anna Murray-Douglass and the school’s community to the pursuit of freedom and equality. It is an honor to be associated with such a significant part of our nation’s history, and I commend the efforts of all those who made this recognition possible.”

The listings in the Network include over 700 sites, facilities, and programs that provide a look into the experiences of freedom seekers who escaped slavery and those who assisted them.

The new listings:

California San Mateo County – Samuel D. Burris Burial Site, Cypress Lawn Memorial Park.

Georgia St. Simons Island – Fort Frederica National Monument.

Illinois Downers Grove – Israel and Avid Blodgett House.

Massachusetts Fall River – Dr. Issac Fiske House. Boston – The Underground Railroad in Boston: A self-guided audio tour.

New York Rochester – Douglass Family South Street home site. Ausable Chasm – Archive at the North Star Underground Railroad museum. Montgomery County – Montgomery County department of history and archives.

Pennsylvania Carlise – House divided project at Dickinson College.



“Each addition to the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom centers around a story of hope in the face of hostility and oppression,” Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program manager, Diane Miller said. “Now in it’s 25th year, the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom continues to document and expand knowledge related to the Underground Railroad and increase public awareness of the struggle for freedom and equality endured by so many in our country’s history.”

Some sites are not open to the public. To find a public site, visit here.