Driver arrested in crash that killed two women in Otsego County in July

OSTEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – State Police arrest the driver from a July fatal accident.

New York State Police have charged 26-year- old Shane Santiago of Otego, NY for two counts of the class C felony of Manslaughter in the second degree.

Santiago was arrested on August 11 at his home and moved to SP Oneonta.

He was arraigned virtually and remanded on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond.

After police investigation, it was found that Santiago was driving a 2011 Ford Escape when the vehicle went off the roadway on County Highway 13 in Pittsfield and recklessly caused the death of two women.

The two women were identified as 21 year- old Cheyenn J. Aubry, age 21, and Tehya E. Gonzalez, while Santiago suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues.

On July 15, 2020, at approximately 12:17 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta responded to a 911 report of a vehicle that went off the roadway near the 1100 block of County Route 13 in the town of Pittsfield.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Bassett Hospital for an evaluation.