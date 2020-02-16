Driver involved in Trumansburg crash ticketed for driving while intoxicated

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Tompkins County, sheriff’s deputies say a driver fled the scene following a head-on collision.

The call went out just before 4 p.m. on Friday along the 8400 block of Perry City Road, near Waterburg Road.

A Chevy Silverado, driven by 24-year-old Markley Doane, collided with a Jeep Wrangler. Doane took off from the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later.

During their investigation, deputies noticed Doane showed signs of impairment, and conducted a DWI investigation.

After the investigation, Doane was charged with Failure to Keep Right, Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC of .08% or Greater, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident and Vehicular Assault 2nd degree.

Doane was released on tickets ordering him to appear in the Town of Ulysses Court at a later date.

Deputies said the driver of the Jeep was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital for treatment, and has since been released.