Early birds flock to WNY’s second Chick-fil-A

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new Chick-fil-A on Transit Road near Losson in Cheektowaga opened on Thursday morning, with some fans setting an alarm to avoid any potential crush of customers.

Peter Pisancyn got the Chick-n-Minis and Louis Terreri ordered a chicken burrito. They said they arrived just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Owner Andrew Privitera says he’s been working with Cheektowaga Police and Wegmans on a traffic plan. He says drivers will enter from Transit Road near Citizens Bank, drive around the supermarket and then pull up to Chick-fil-A.

As is tradition, the opening of a new eatery meant a year’s worth of free food for the first 100 people. Instead of having people camp out, that honor was given to the people who arrived for a pre-party on Wednesday night.