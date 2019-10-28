Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Elderly man attacked by livestock

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Elderly_heatwave_safety_0_20180627223653

WELLSBORO, PA (WETM/FNN) – A 71-year-old male was reported seriously injured in a bull attack this evening.

Wellsboro fire and ambulance personnel responded to a reported land rescue in charleston township around 6:45 p.m.for a male attacked by a bull.

First responder crews arrived at the 1300 block of Catlin Hollow road
It was reported that the man was run over by the charging bull. The man was able to crawl away from the bull.

The man suffered a pelvis injury, back injury and may have suffered internal injuries, emergency personnel worked to stabilize the victim and get him packed for transport by Life Flight 4 Medical Helicopter.

It was unknown at the moment how long the standoff with the bull lasted. The man suffered several injuries and flown to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now