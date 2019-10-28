Elderly man attacked by livestock

WELLSBORO, PA (WETM/FNN) – A 71-year-old male was reported seriously injured in a bull attack this evening.

Wellsboro fire and ambulance personnel responded to a reported land rescue in charleston township around 6:45 p.m.for a male attacked by a bull.

First responder crews arrived at the 1300 block of Catlin Hollow road

It was reported that the man was run over by the charging bull. The man was able to crawl away from the bull.

The man suffered a pelvis injury, back injury and may have suffered internal injuries, emergency personnel worked to stabilize the victim and get him packed for transport by Life Flight 4 Medical Helicopter.

It was unknown at the moment how long the standoff with the bull lasted. The man suffered several injuries and flown to a nearby hospital.