Election reforms signed into law by Gov. Cuomo

A box of absentee ballots waits to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. Mail-in ballots have exploded in popularity since the pandemic spread in mid-March, at the peak of primary season.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a series of election reforms into law on Thursday. The three-part package is to make sure that every vote is counted in November.

The first part of the new legislation allows people to apply for an absentee ballot starting Thursday, August 20. This legislation eliminates an outdated statutory provision that prevents voters from requesting absentee ballots until 30 days before Election Day.

The second section deals with expanding the necessary protections to allow a voter to get an absentee ballot due to risk or fear of illness including COVID-19.

The new legislation will also ensure all absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day or received by the Board of Elections without a postmark on the day after the election will be counted. Ballots with a postmark demonstrating that they were mailed on or before Election Day will be counted if received by November 10.