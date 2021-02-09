Elementary school girl shares story of second hiking record broken in the Catskills

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Luna Pelton is a well-traveled outdoor enthusiast, a skilled hiker, and the holder of not one, but two hiking records for her age, and she’s only five years old.

Around this time in 2020, 4-year-old Luna sat down with NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton to talk about her accomplishment becoming the only person her age to hike all 35 peaks in the Catskills that are above 3500 feet. That feat earned her a place in the Catskill 3500 Club.

The now 5-year-old is back and this time, she hiked all those same peaks again, but did it in a single winter season, earning her the new title of Winter 35er. Her dad Jay Pelton helped Luna decide what she wanted her goal to be, as well as set up some prizes and treats to stay motivated.

“I think it’s pretty amazing for a child to pull off a single season, especially in the wintertime, so she’s an amazing kid,” says Jay.

Luna herself says she loves the snow and “buttslides” on the way down the mountains. Her birthday is Monday when she’ll turn six, and Luna says she hopes once the pandemic is better, she can bring some of her friends along to her favorite hiking spots.