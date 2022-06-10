ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re reviewing the measures and action taken by the state to support school districts across the state. Solomon Syed sits down with Brian Fessler, the Director of Governmental Relations for the New York State School Board Association. Fessler weighed in on the enhanced school funding secured in the state budget, noting the 3% minimum boost in foundation aid for each district. They also discuss the continued pause on the state-mandated evaluations for teachers and principals.

This week Solomon was also joined by New York State Department of Health Deputy Director Johanne Morne to discuss the recent study on maternal mortality in New York. It’s the first report to come out from the state’s Maternal Mortality Review Board (MMRB) and Maternal Mortality & Morbidity Advisory Council (MMMAC). Morne details the findings of the report and the state’s continued focus on reproductive rights and reproductive health.

