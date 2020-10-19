Empire State Weekly Nursing Home Guidelines and Gov. Cuomo Executive Power

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group representing hundreds of New York nursing homes is asking the governor and health commissioner to relax statewide visitation policies at those facilities, as many counties are seeing low infection rates. It comes as people on both sides of the political spectrum are questioning Governor Cuomo’s threat to withhold state funding to communities and school districts that fail to enforce limits on school closings and religious gatherings.
