NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New York City will reportedly enter Phase Two of reopening on Monday and the Mid-Hudson region remains on track to enter Phase Three on Tuesday. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other data points are always available here.

“The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, less than 1 percent of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state were positive, which means we continue to be on the right path toward defeating the virus.”