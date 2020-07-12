Endicott officials apologize over ‘White Lives Matter’ posts

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Two white officials in an upstate New York village apologized amid calls for their resignations over “White Lives Matter” Facebook posts.

Screenshots of Endicott Deputy Mayor Cheryl Chapman, a Democrat, sharing a post and Republican Mayor Linda Jackson “liking’” a similar post began circulating online in June. The post shared by Chapman read: “White lives matter!!! Bet you won’t repost,” the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin reported Saturday. The mayor liked a post with the same wording.

“It was a genuine mistake with no intent to promote racism through a post shared with us and no knowledge of its origins,” they wrote in a joint apology issued Friday. “We have listened and learned.”

The apology came two days after the Broome County Democratic Committee requested the immediate resignations of Chapman and Jackson for the posts. Chapman earlier said she did not understand “the whole meaning and mission of Black Lives Matter.”

A community protest was held July 2.

“Since the beginning of the controversy, we sought advice from community groups and educators with experience in diversity and anti-racism education,” Chapman and Jackson wrote in the statement. “Acknowledging that `you don’t know, what you don’t know,’ we have committed to continue learning about racism.”