Eastridge determined safe after evacuation, day will resume as normal

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Eastridge High School was evacuated due to a threat made Friday morning.

Officials have since determined the school to be safe. The day will resume as normal.

Eastridge has been determined safe and students are returning to school. The day will resume as normal. — East Irondequoit CSD (@EICSD) November 15, 2019

Earlier Friday, East Irondequoit Central School District officials say the school received a threat this morning. They added that students were placed on buses and moved to a safe location at Culver Ridge Plaza.

Irondequoit police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police are on scene investigating.

Roads to the school are blocked off and around 11 a.m., parents started arriving to pick up their children.

Parents picking up Eastridge students at a plaza across the street from the school. Irondequoit police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, and New York State Police are investigating a threat made this morning. #ROC pic.twitter.com/ks3lzxMCiL — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) November 15, 2019

Parents say they received a robocall that there would be an evacuation and that students would be released early.

“The parents found out before we even did telling us that there was a bomb threat and even a gun threat to the school,” a student at Eastridge said.

This threat comes just one day after the tragedy that occured in California on Thursday.

