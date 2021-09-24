Evans Mills Speedway hosting memorial service for Carthage football player Tyler Christman

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A memorial service has been scheduled for fallen Carthage football player Tyler Christman.

Following the 14-year-old’s passing on September 22, his family announced that a memorial service to honor his life will be held on September 25 at the Evans Mills Speedway. The service will be officiated by Deacon Richard Staab and all attendees are encouraged to wear red.

No calling hours will be held and arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a scholarship fund to be established in Memory of Tyler R. Christman, c/o Jason S. Christman, 4529 Old State Road, Carthage, NY 13619.

Christman, 14, was competing with his team against West Genesee High School when he was hit on the field. The young football player was reported to have “dropped instantly,” and then was rushed to the hospital where he received emergency care for brain swelling and bleeding.

After four days of fighting for his life, Tyler’s aunt Faith Parks said that he died at Upstate University Hospital. His final moments included a ‘hero walk,’ a ceremonial event to honor a patient before an organ donation.

Christman’s father, Jason Christman, posted a message on Facebook in memory of his son. “As your parents, we are the most blessed people to have been front row to witness your fearless exploration of life,” Christman wrote.

“There are not too many people that can say they have lived like Tyler…. Get up, get outside, go fast, go hard, maybe find some mud or a freshly groomed snowmobile trail, catch some slobs aka big bass, be a good friend, a good teammate, student & smack talk like there is no tomorrow. LIVE LIFE AT 110% or FULL THROTTLE whichever is MORE,” Jason Christman said in the Facebook post.

Since Tyler’s death, there has been an outpouring of support from school districts, community members and businesses. This included the Evans Mills Speedway on the day of Tyler’s passing as it held a candlelit vigil for the community.

The memorial service to honor Tyler’s life will begin at noon on September 25. The Evans Mills Speedway is located on U.S. Route 11 in Evans Mills, New York.