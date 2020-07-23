Ex-police chief who resigned after crash cleared of charges

BANGOR, Pa. (AP) — A former eastern Pennsylvania police chief who stepped down after an off-duty crash earlier this year has been cleared of charges in the accident.

A Northampton County district judge on Tuesday acquitted former Washington Township chief Scott Miller of counts of failure to report and driving at an unsafe speed.

District Attorney Terry Houck expressed surprise at the ruling, saying he thought the evidence was “overwhelming.” Defense attorney Victor Scomillio said he and his client were happy with the decision.

Authorities said Miller crashed his truck into a house on the way home from a local bar in January and then left the scene without notifying the homeowner. Houck said responding officers reported a faint odor of alcohol on the defendant and credit card charges showed purchases of food and alcohol at the bar immediately prior to the crash.

Miller agreed to quit his job as chief in March after reaching a settlement with the township. Asked whether his client would seek his job back, Scomillio said he would discuss that at a later date with Miller.