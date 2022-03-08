Experts concerned as bird flu reemerges in New York

The USDA Is warning of a “highly pathogenic” avian flu that has been identified in three states so far. (Photo: Getty Images)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Wildlife experts are expressing concerns regarding the reemergence of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in New York.

In early March, the Cornell Cooperative Extension released new information regarding the Avian Flu, as cases have recently been confirmed in New York’s Dutchess, Ulster and Suffolk counties.

Although all infected flocks were euthanized to help control the spread of the virus, poultry specialists are anticipating more cases to be confirmed soon, especially as birds migrate north in the spring.

Positive cases in wild birds will move with them and there is increased potential for the virus to establish in poultry flocks along this route.

According to CCE, HPAI affects a bird’s respiratory or intestinal tract. The virus can be contracted from contact with infected feces, surfaces or through the air. Transmission through infected feed clothing or equipment is also possible.

Once the virus is on a farm, it is readily passed from bird to bird and can rapidly infect an entire flock.

CCE reflected back to the highly pathogenic strain of HPAI, H5N1 that hit the United States in 2014 and 2015, which was considered the country’s “largest animal health emergency.”

During this outbreak, over 200 cases of the disease were found in commercial flocks, backyard flocks and wild birds. Over 50 million birds were affected and subsequently died or were euthanized.

Since then, scientists have been monitoring wild bird populations and waterfowl hunters send harvested birds for testing.

To remain vigilant, Cornell Cooperative Extension poultry specialists are urging poultry producers to look out for sudden high mortality and report any suspicious whole flock illness.

New York Extension Disaster Education Network is also working with New York State Agriculture and Markets to provide resources and updates to poultry producers.