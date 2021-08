In 2020, worldwide sales of binoculars eclipsed the billion-dollar mark and will likely grow by more than 10% over the next 5 years.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Public Library and the Finger Lakes Land Trust are teaming up to offer ‘exploring kits’ as part of the TCPL’s Library of Things.

The kits include gear such as binoculars, compasses, magnifying glasses, ponchos, and NY field guide sets for those wanting to explore the natural areas of the region.

The kits can be borrowed with a library card for one week. More information is available on the TCPL website.