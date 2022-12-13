CHENANGO FORKS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Johnson City man, whose Facebook live stream triggered lockouts at numerous Broome County schools Monday, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Nicholas Skiba began streaming live on Facebook Monday morning while driving a vehicle and wearing what appeared to be ballistic body armor and in possession of a handgun.

The Sheriff’s Office says that due to the content of the live stream, it contacted Skiba’s family and initiated lockouts at locations and schools associated with his relatives.

Using cell phone and Facebook location data, investigators were able to track Skiba to this property in Chenango Forks, home of 28 year-old Keith Hall, Senior, who was also seen in the live stream video.

Police took both men into custody without incident and the lockouts were lifted.

Investigators then searched Hall’s home where numerous firearms and ammunition were found, including 3 with defaced serial numbers.

Police say Skiba cannot legally possess guns.

Both face 5 counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained red flag extreme risk protection orders against both men in order to seize the guns and keep them from buying additional ones.