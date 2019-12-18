Falling debris kills NYC woman

New York, N.Y. (WNBC) — Falling debris killed a woman in New York City on Tuesday

Erica Tishman was struck and killed by debris falling from a Midtown Manhattan building shortly after 11 a.m.

Police say she had serious head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tishman was 60-years-old and worked nearby.

The Department of Buildings is investigating to determine what exactly fell.

The building was cited in April by the Department of Buildings for failure to maintain the facade. The citation said there was damaged terra cotta in several locations above the 15th floor that “Pose a falling hazard for pedestrians.”