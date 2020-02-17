Family on quarantined cruise to be flown to the US

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN (WSYR-TV) — Cheryl and Paul Molesky of Syracuse have been quarantined on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship since early February because of the coronavirus, but on Sunday the couple received good news.

Cheryl Molesky told NewsChannel 9 that as of Monday at 1:15 a.m. Japanese time the couple is off the cruise ship and on a bus heading to the airport. The Moleskys will be flown to Travis Air Force Base in California and potentially transferred to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for another 14-day quarantine.

After the 14-day quarantine in the U.S., the Moleskys will have spent nearly four consecutive weeks in quarantine.

Photo sent from Cheryl Molesky shows Cheryl (Bottom Right), Paul Molesky (Bottom Left), Cindy Molesky (Top Left), Peter Molesky (Top Right)

The Associated Press says that there are about 380 Americans on the cruise ship. The Japanese defense ministry said around 300 of them are preparing to leave. On Sunday, Japan announced another 70 infections on the Diamond Princess, raising the ship’s total number of cases to 355.

This letter from the U.S. Embassy Tokyo was sent to all United States passengers aboard on February 15, notifying them of the U.S. government’s decision to give all U.S. passengers the opportunity to disembark and return to the States.

The Moleskys have been making the best of things while being stuck on the cruise ship, but they are ready to come home.

“I mean you know we’ve been comfortable and you know we’ve been having fun, but okay, it’s over now, enough is enough…it’s time to go home,” Cheryl and Paul said.

NewsChannel 9 has been in touch with the Molesky family since the beginning of the quarantine. The Diamond Princess has been docked at the Yokohama port since February 3.

The two couples, Cheryl and Paul of Syracuse, and Cindy and Pete of Rome, are one step closer to returning to the United States.

On Thursday, February 13, Cheryl and Paul tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Their results were supposed to come back within 2 to 3 days, but as of Sunday morning, they have not heard anything, but they say no news is good news.

“Last night, the captain said the people who were getting off and going to the hospital were notified. So, hopefully that means we had a negative result and we will be on the plane to the United States today,” they said.

The Moleskys are hoping to take full advantage of that opportunity.

Even though the Moleskys didn’t want their trip around Japan to end like this, they’re anxious to return home healthy and safe.

“I just think it would be safer if we come home and come back to visit,” said Cheryl and Paul.

“Just getting a little anxious to get home and get started on our artwork that we were planning from this experience. And we’re excited to see our family but I guess this adventure continues for another two weeks at least,” they said.

Through it all, they’ve remained positive. They even said if they knew what they knew now, they still wouldn’t go back and change it.

“No. If I knew what we knew now, if we were gonna sit here for this period of time, I would definitely still do it. It’s been a really remarkable experience,” Cheryl said.

