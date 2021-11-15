Father, daughter survive plane crash in Pennsylvania woods

by: The Associated Press

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Personal electronic devices helped lead rescuers to a father and daughter who survived a plane crash in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

According to state police, the aircraft had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Sunday night when it went down in a wooded area of Luzerne County. The FAA said the plane had disappeared from radar after a rapid descent.

Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old dad’s cellphone and 13-year-old daughter’s iPad to locate them.

It took hours before state troopers found them huddled together suffering from hypothermia.

Emergency responders called it a miracle.

They were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known and their names were not released.

Authorities were investigating what caused their plane to crash.

