ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – After getting more land, the Finger Lakes Land Trust announced that it has now protected more than 30,000 in total, working with the state to avoid more development of rural lands.

FLLT announced that it recently acquired three new properties: an addition to the Lindsay-Parsons Biodiversity Preserve in Spencer, land near the Ganondagan State Historic Site in Ontario County, and 86 acres of Fox Run Farm in Skaneateles.

The Spencer property adds to an already-500-acre preserve surrounding wetlands that drain into Cayuga Lake.

In Ontario County, FLLT said it bought the property at the request of the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The trust said the land “features meadows and a pond that provide habitat for grassland birds in an area that is facing significant development pressure.”

Altogether, FLLT said it protects over five miles of lakeshore, has 45 nature preserves, and 53 miles of trails.