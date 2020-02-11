Finger Lakes Museum releases 2020 program calendar

BRANCHPORT, NEW YORK (WETM-TV) – The mission of the Finger Lakes Museum (FLM) is to inspire appreciation and stewardship of the cultural heritage and ecological evolution of the vast Finger Lakes Region.

Each year the FLM offers unique opportunities for guests to experience its mission by participating in a variety of programs.

Following three years of successful programming, the FLM is pleased to once again offer popular experiences (guided kayaking events, kayaking lessons, woods walk and bird walk, timber framing) and introduce new opportunities that will educate and entertain participants (animal and leprechaun tracking, birdhouse building, and American Canoe Association kayak week with various skills trainings.)

The fan-favorite Paddle Keuka 5K returns for its 5th year on the first Saturday in August.

The season’s first official event takes place on Saturday, February 15, as NYS Licensed Guide Alan Fess instructs participants in the sport of ice fishing.

The stunning hillsides of Harriett Hollister State Park are the backdrop for this chilling event on the south end of Honeoye Lake. Stand on a frozen Finger Lake and learn the basics of ice fishing for a $25 fee ($15 for children 16 and under) which includes supplies, lesson, and warm treats.

Registration for this and other 2020 programs is available online.

The calendar is filled with opportunities to explore and experience the Finger Lakes life.

In addition to the finalized event schedule, the year has kicked off with exciting campus updates. There are a number of additions to the Townsend Grady Wetlands Preserve: a dock from the timber-frame octagon pavilion to Keuka Lake, two reclaimed material bog bridges, and several designated trails.

These free-of-charge trails are open to the public year-round, with parking available at the trail entrance. Visitors are urged to wear their boots, as the trails can get muddy depending on the weather. The 2020 year is off to a great start for the FLM and we are eager to continue programs and progress.