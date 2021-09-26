Fire at Susan B. Anthony House in Rochester ruled suspicious

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department was called to a fire at the Susan B. Anthony House overnight Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters say the porch of the Susan B. Anthony House was on fire.

Firefighters began to enter the building and worked to evacuate smoke from the building and protected artifacts from being damaged.

“The Rochester Fire Department has long understood the significance that this property holds both to our local community as well as the nation,” Battalion Chief Joseph Luna said. “A great job was done by the firefighters tonight in limiting the effects of the fire on both the museum and its displays.”

No civilians or firefighters were injured during the fire.

The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit has listed the cause of the fire as suspicious. The investigation remains ongoing.  

