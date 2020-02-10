Fire crews responded to a vehicle destroyed flames

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA (FNN/WETM) – First News Now tells 18News, that fire crews responded to a vehicle destroyed by flames on February 9th, at around 12:45 a.m. along Route 15 highway.



Liberty fire crews and a tanker from Blossburg Fire Department were both on the scene to extinguish the flames.



Before it was destroyed by flames, the 2020 Subaru only had less than 1,000 miles on it.

According to First News Now, no injuries to the driver of the vehicle has been reported.

The Pennsylvania State Police is still investigating the cause of the fire.