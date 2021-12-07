Fire destroys tasting barn at Three Brothers Winery in Geneva

Regional News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

photo by Alex Love

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire that tore through Three Brothers Winery near Seneca Lake in Geneva left the tasting barn in ruins.

It began shortly after 6:00 p.m. Monday. According to fire investigators, heavy winds served to fan the flames, keeping firefighters busy into the evening.

“If it wasn’t for the wind we probably could have had a good stop on it before it took the whole building down,” Varick Fire Chief Jeffrey Case said, “but that wind was just fighting against us the whole way.”

No one was injured. Investigators determined the fire was accidental.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now