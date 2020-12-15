SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer was shipped out on Sunday from a plant in Michigan, and on Tuesday, the first doses arrived in Central New York at Upstate University Hospital.

The first person to receive the vaccine in Central New York happened just after noon on Tuesday. Kenzo Mukendi works for the Environmental Services Division at Upstate University Hospital. He is responsible for cleaning rooms, including those of COVID-19 patients.

The first New Yorker received the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Sandra Lindsay is an ICU nurse who works in Queens. In a press conference with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Lindsay was seen getting the vaccine.

I would like to thank all the frontline workers, all my colleagues, who’ve been doing a yeoman’s job throughout this pandemic all over the world. I am hopeful… I feel like healing is coming and this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe. Sandra Lindsay — ICU nurse

It was nearly a week ago that Cuomo held a press conference where he outlined who would get the vaccine first. The first group to receive the vaccine will include high-risk and nursing home residents and staff. The second group to receive the vaccine will be long term care workers, staff, and residents, along with EMS workers. After that, essential workers and then the general population will be eligible for the vaccination.

Upstate University Hospital has been preparing for weeks for the arrival of the vaccine. Earlier in December, Dr. Stephen Thomas spoke with NewsChannel 9 about the approval process and who would receive the vaccine first.

“There are priority groups,” Thomas said. “And advisory groups that advise the FDA and they are coming up with what those groups should look like.”

Leaders at Upstate University Hospital applauded the arrival of the vaccine in our area.

The Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine is full of hope and gives us perhaps our greatest resource in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud researchers around the globe for their unrelenting work at developing this vaccine. I also applaud the more than 300 individuals who enrolled in this vaccine’s clinical trial at Upstate (as well as the literally thousands more who were on a waiting list) and who have helped to bring us to this day. As vaccination delivery plans emerge, we must be mindful that we will still need to wear masks, and be physically distant as immunity to the virus builds throughout our communities. Thank you for doing your part in keeping yourself and others safe. Upstate Medical University President Mantosh Dewan, MD

As the vaccine gets delivered throughout the nation and as our frontline workers roll up their sleeves, we now have an effective tool to fight this deadly virus. I am proud of our scientists, our healthcare workers, and those who participate in clinical trials to save others as we challenge this pandemic. I am especially proud of those fighting at the front line…nurses, environmental services personnel, other health professionals like respiratory therapists, and our physicians. There is great hope for us all with the arrival of the vaccine, but I will echo my colleagues that until we gain widespread vaccination, we must continue to take all precautions to keep this virus at bay within our local communities and our families: Mask up, be socially distant and practice proper hand hygiene. Be positive and stay negative as I have heard said by many. Upstate University Hospital CEO Robert Corona, DO, MBA

The announcement of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine’s approval by the FDA and its rollout across the country moves us closer to widespread vaccination that will help us win the fight against COVD-19. I applaud the vaccine researchers, the clinical trial participants who have moved us quickly to this momentous occasion, and our frontline health care workers who will be among the first to receive the vaccine. Despite this milestone, we must continue to be vigilant in our communities and families. Wear a mask, continue to socially distance and practice safe hand-washing. Chief Medical Officer Amy Tucker, MD

To have this much-needed vaccine will protect all of our communities. This is a critical step in assuring we have the resources needed in nurses, doctors, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, and so many others to continue to care for this large region Upstate serves. It is indeed groundbreaking and a huge sign of much-needed hope. Chief Nursing Office Nancy Page, MS, RN

Dr. Stephen Thomas, MD, chief of Infectious Disease and coordinating principal investigator for the world-wide Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine trial, said, “Widespread vaccination with safe and efficacious vaccines, combined with ramping up masking and avoiding gatherings, could dramatically impact our state’s epidemic curve, save lives, and bring much-needed relief to our health care system and health care teams. I eagerly await my turn to be vaccinated.”