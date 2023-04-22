N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that fishing season will begin for more species.

Starting on May 1, New Yorkers can fish for walleyes, northern pikes, pickerels, and tiger muskellunge. According to the DEC, the best places to catch walleyes in the Southern Tier would be along the Chemung River and the Susquehanna River. The Susquehanna River is also home to muskies and northern pikes. Northern pikes can be found at either end of both Cayuga and Seneca Lakes as well. Those interested in catching pickerels will have to venture out of the Southern Tier.

“Early spring can be an exceptional time for fishing in New York, with species like walleye and northern pike becoming more active and aggressive as water temperatures rise,” said New York DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “I encourage all anglers to find the time to get out on the water this spring to enjoy, and share with others, the great fishing that can be found here in New York.”

All of the waters the DEC recommends for walleyes can be found here. Musky, pike, and pickerel recommendations can be found here. For more information on freshwater fishing in New York, check out the DEC’s 2023 guide.