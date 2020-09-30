Flag torn, burned during a protest at Ithaca Police Department

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Over the past 17 weekends, there has been civil unrest in the City of Ithaca. Each weekend groups gather to protest, frequently impeding traffic and causing frustration among citizens.

The usual location for these protests is E. Clinton St, where Ithaca Police Department Headquarters is located. As these protests continue additional incidents of violence and intimidation have increased, including this past Sunday, when someone removed the United States flag from the flag pole at IPD headquarters, cut it, caught it on fire, and then replaced the flag back on the pole.

Ithaca Police Chief Dennis Nayor, confirmed with 18 News that there was an active investigation pertaining to the crime that occurred Sunday.

When asked about crime in the City of Ithaca, Chief Nayor confirmed that crime is up in the City of Ithaca including, burglary, gun-related crimes including armed robberies, and shots fired; however, the Police Department is doing its best with the resources that they have available.

Chief Nayor states that there has not been a directive from the Mayor’s Office not to enforce laws, however, with the limited resources, they have to attempt to focus on the crimes that include violence and vandalism. The Ithaca Police Department is operating at 30% less staffing, with minimal resources. And the prolonged civil unrest over the past 17 weekends has worn the resources thin.

The department has begun to utilize traffic control measures, by diverting traffic away from the areas, in an attempt to keep citizens safe, as they do not have the resources available to address people in the streets.

When asked what he needed to operate at the level it’s citizens expect and deserve, Chief Nayor responded, that support from the criminal justice, political and social systems is what is needed. He added that he is extremely proud of the officers of the Ithaca Police Department who are doing their best in an extremely difficult time, and reiterated that to do their job they need support.

WETM 18 News did reach out to Mayor Svante Myrick, however has not received a response at this time.