SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — April showers bring May flowers, but what about when it’s the late summer?

The Flower Show is returning to the New York State Fair this year, returning after their last appearance in 2019, in the Horticulture Building.

Each day, fairgoers can check out “what’s growing on” in the building. As it’s volunteer led, there will be nine shows available throughout the Fair, each with a theme.

Flower Show Schedule

Date Theme & Exhibit Wednesday, August 23 Gladiolus Show Thursday, August 24 Outdoor Grown Garden Fruits & Vegetables Friday, August 25 Hosta Cut Leaf Show Saturday, August 26 Trees & Shrubs ShowOrnamental Grasses & Grass-Like Plants Show Sunday, August 27 Trees & Shrubs ShowOrnamental Grasses & Grass-Like Plants Show Monday, August 28 Dahlia Show Tuesday, August 29 Dahlia Show Wednesday, August 30 Gladiolus Show Thursday, August 31 Gladiolus Show Friday, September 1 Gladiolus Show Saturday, September 2 Garden Flowers & Roses Show Sunday, September 3 Container Grown Plants Show Monday, September 4 Container Grown Plants Show

Horticulturists can even compete in the Fair’s competition to show off their flowers.

There will also be three “Artistic Design” flower shows that will take place at the same time.

Presented by the Federated Garden Clubs of Central New York District VI, the overall theme of the Artistic Design Flower Show shines a spotlight on “The Power of Flowers.”

Exhibitors will be able to showcase displays in categories including Tables, Creative Style and Traditional Flower Designs, as well as in Artistic Crafts, and Photography, says the NYS Fair.

Artistic Design Show Schedule

Date Show Wednesday, August 23 –Monday, August 28 Life in Bloom Tuesday, August 29 –Monday, September 4 Floral Therapy Wednesday, August 23 – Monday, September 4 Botanical Arts: Photography

“As a gardener here in Central New York, it is meaningful to be able to give back to the community in this way. I’d like to thank the State Fair for giving me the opportunity to work in the Horticulture Division at the Great New York State Fair,” said Flower Show Superintendent Fred Miller.