Former NFL player thanks Tyler Christman’s family for donating his organs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People from all over the country are showing their love and support after the loss of Carthage J-V football player, Tyler Christman.

Those who didn’t even know the 14-year-old personally are remembering him as a hero, including a former NFL defensive tackle, Lional Dalton.

“I was looking through my phone and I read a story about a young man by the name of Tyler Christman.” Lional dalton, former nfl player

Dalton was heartbroken to learn of Christman’s tragic death from a head injury he sustained during his team’s football game.

Christman’s family made the decision to donate his organs through the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network, according to his obituary.

Organ donation is something Dalton has benefited from firsthand. On Thursday, the retired professional football player posted a video on Twitter, thanking Christman’s parents and family for making that decision.

Today I learned about the tragic passing of a 14 year old boy who left this world as a hero. Please help me share this video. I want his family to know how special their son was. @PassLifeOn @7NewsWatertown @WDTNNews @CarthageTribune @LexiBrueningTV #nfl #RavensFlock #football pic.twitter.com/Y9WpXUuG3J — Lional “Jelly Roll” Dalton (@lional_dalton) September 23, 2021

Dalton was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in January 2020, but he was recently given a life-saving organ transplant on August 26, 2021.

“I received a life-saving kidney and by you donating Tyler’s organs, you’re going to save up to 8 lives,” Dalton explained.

Being on the receiving end of that precious gift, Dalton knows Tyler Christman has become a miracle for others also fighting for a second chance at life.

I just want them to know they’re heroes. To be able to focus enough to decide to donate his organs going through something as so traumatic as losing a child…I don’t think any parent wants to bury their children. I just want them to know they’re heroes, and us in the organ receiving community and transplant community, appreciate the heart it took you guys to do that. Lional Dalton, Former NFL Player

Dalton recently launched a nonprofit organization, Jellyroll Gift of Life, that helps combat expenses of organ transplants for both the donors and recipients. To learn more about the nonprofit, click here.

Dalton played in the NFL for nine seasons on five different teams. He won Superbowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2000. He officially retired in 2007.