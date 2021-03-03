Former prison guard sentenced to up to 270 years in prison for 43 convictions

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former corrections officer has been sentenced to up to 270 years in prison for crimes he committed over a five-year period.

John Kurtz was convicted on charges of rape, kidnapping, burglary, strangulation and related charges against five different victims back in October. It took days of testimony but less than an hour of jury deliberation for the trial to come to an end.

The series of attacks happened in Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties. Police say Kurtz broke into victims’ residences, kidnapped them, took them to another location and sexually assaulted them.

Kurtz will have to serve 59 to 270 years in state prison for the 43 convictions.

“Kurtz would have to live to be over one hundred years old before he even has a chance to see the light of day,” Northumberland County District Attorney Anthony Matulewicz said in a statement about the sentencing.