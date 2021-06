BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM)- Four people are recovering after a man opened fire at a park in Buffalo, N.Y. Police say it happened at JFK park just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Two males, 24 and 21 years old, and two boys, 14 and 8-years-old boy were shot. They were transported to various area hospitals for treatment. All four are listed in stable condition.

It’s unclear if the suspect was taken into custody.