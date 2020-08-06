Fulton County officials warning of potential covid exposure

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Health Department is warning diners of potential coronavirus exposure at Sam’s Seafood Steakhouse on North Comrie Avenue in Johnstown.

The Department says there was potential for multiple exposures:

Sunday, July 26 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, July 31 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 1 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you were present during any of those times, monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days. If you have symptoms or feel sick, contact your doctor and get tested. Infected individuals may not show any symptoms even while highly contagious, so wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and don’t touch your face. Consider quarantining, as well.

Some coronavirus symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of taste and smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea, vomiting, and head, muscle, and body aches.