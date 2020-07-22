Fulton County Sheriffs Office posting social distancing and face mask reminders

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A Florida woman who says she was headed towards Canada was arrested at a Sheetz in Boggs Township, Centre County after murdering a man in Montour County in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the complaint, State Police in Rockview came into contact with 36-year-old Kathleen Reed at Sheetz store just before midnight on July 21, after responding to a call regarding erratic driving where Reed was then unresponsive in the front seat of a silver 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with PA plates.