Gas prices still moving up in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are still climbing, and the national average is up eight cents since last week.

We’re feeling the sting of higher gas prices here in New York, too, where average prices went up just as much.

National average: $2.72 ($2.44 one year ago)

NYS average: $2.78 ($2.60 one year ago)

“The national average continues to increase as crude prices march higher. Gas prices have also increased from longer-than-expected refinery outages due to last week’s winter storm that impacted the Gulf Coast. As refineries restart and resume normal operations, supply is expected to increase in impacted areas and should bring stability to pump prices. Until then, most drivers should expect pump prices to continue increasing.” AAA

Here are the prices across the area:

Batavia – $2.72 (up nine cents since last week)

Binghamton $2.77 (up eight cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.72 (up seven cents since last week)

Elmira – $2.75 (up seven cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.77 (up nine cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.76 (up nine cents since last week)

Rome – $2.80 (up eight cents since last week)

Syracuse – $2.75 (up nine cents since last week)

Watertown – $2.80 (up eight cents since last week)

Williamsport -$2.97 (up five cents since last week)

To find up-to-date gas prices around the Twin Tiers, you can use the MyTwinTiers.com Gas Tracker online or on the WETM 18 News Mobile App.