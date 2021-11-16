Twenty-five guns were seized after authorities disrupted a gun-trafficking pipeline where a Georgia man sold firearms to an undercover cop (New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force)

NEW YORK — Authorities busted a gun-trafficking pipeline after a man from Georgia allegedly sold 25 guns and cocaine to an undercover officer.

Yamil Torres-Rincon, 24, was taken into custody on Nov. 12 in West Harlem and faces charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal sale of firearms and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor.

A three-month investigation determined that 25 guns were sold in Manhattan on four separate dates between Sept. 3 and Nov. 12.

Before each sale, Torres-Rincon traveled from Georgia to New York, and on multiple occasions, he drove with guns concealed inside a hidden compartment in his vehicle, according to officials.

In total, 20 handguns, consisting of pistols and revolvers, and five assault weapons were seized — some of which the NYPD determined were stolen.

During the final sale, nine air pistols were also recovered, authorities said.

On one occasion, an undercover officer had also purchased cocaine. The month-long wiretap investigation revealed Torres-Rincon allegedly negotiated larger narcotics deals.

He charged a combined $43,900 for 20 handguns and three assault weapons sold on the first three dates, officials said.

Torres-Rincon attempted to flee during the last sale on Nov. 12, but he was later apprehended in the vicinity of West 113rd Street and Old Broadway.

“Gun violence is surging across our city. Guns and drugs go hand in hand, and both lead to senseless deaths. Reducing the supply of illegal firearms on our streets is a top priority,” said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan.

“Our men and women officers work relentlessly to prevent illegal guns from getting into criminals’ hands because every shooting frays the fabric of our city’s life. With too many illegal guns already on our streets, I commend our NYPD investigators, law enforcement partners, and the prosecutors in the city’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for working together in this important case to ensure that these trafficked guns were interdicted before they could be used to carry out violence against New Yorkers,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.