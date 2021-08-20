Girl Scouts add ‘Adventurefuls’ cookie to 2022 lineup

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — As if the annual decision on what Girl Scout cookies to buy wasn’t hard enough, the menu will have a new addition in 2022.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways and Girl Scouts of the USA have announced their new “Adventurefuls™” cookie has joined the nationwide lineup. This new delectable delight will be sold during the upcoming 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.

“Adventurefuls™” are a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. According to NYPENN Pathways CEO Julie Dale, the cookie was based on the love for adventure in the Girl Scout community.

“Our troops fuel their adventures and community service projects with the funds they earn during cookie season,” Dale said in a press release. “Our girls are excited to share this new flavor with all our supporters. We are also grateful for donations this season which provide cookies for first responders, Meals on Wheels clients and others who appreciate the treat while continuing to stay strong during the ongoing pandemic.”

Local Girl Scouts will kick of their upcoming cookie season on January 11, 2022. The Girl Scouts of NNYPENN Pathways will sell cookies across Central New York, the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, North Country, Mohawk Valley and Northcentral Pennsylvania.