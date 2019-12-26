Girl with aggressive brain cancer gets early Christmas gift from Niagara Falls First Responders

Buffalo, N.Y. (CNN NEWSOURCE)- A little girl in New York with terminal cancer has beaten the odds time and time again, and this year, her family is celebrating another holiday season as her special Christmas wish came true.

Three-year-old Anastasia from Niagara Falls is like many little girls…she loves Christmas songs, but her favorite is Jingle Bells.

But she is far from an ordinary child, she was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor that caused her to go completely blind, making music one of her main joys.

Ana knows when the holiday season is approaching and begins singing Christmas carols in October — before they are even being played on the radio.

Anastasia was diagnosed in the summer of 20-16. She has lost her ability to walk and see and has faced about 15 surgeries in only three years.

Last week on Monday, Ana’s mother, Lenee gray, was told that her daughter wouldn’t live through the day.

This isn’t the first time that the family heard this prognosis and this also isn’t the first time that Ana has proven it wrong.

Gray, Anastasia’s mother says, “You would have never have known that they said Monday night have been her last day. She is the one who gives us hope. Not the doctors. Not anything else.” When police officers and firefighters heard that Ana wanted them to sing her Christmas songs, they were touched and made her wish a reality.