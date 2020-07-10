Glen Falls, Saratoga Springs, and Schenectady awarded ‘Smart Cities’ funds

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seven cities throughout New York have been awarded over a million dollars to develop technological solutions to local issues and improving government services for residents. Between them, Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls, and Schenectady won $273,700 in “smart cities” money.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said, “The future of government infrastructure is more than pipes and pavement. It is building a cohesive wireless network and utilizing sustainable technology to lower the burden on residents through more efficient services while also improving their quality of life.”

Glens Falls will receive $96,700 for a self-contained, easily duplicated, scalable, and transferable vertical urban farming system that brings produce to local restaurants and food banks year-round.

Saratoga Springs gets $100,000 to convert city street lights in two locations into Wi-Fi hotspots that save energy, supply internet to residents of public housing, and collect data on weather and air quality.

Schenectady was awarded $55,000 to implement new tech that creates “smart” courts with streamlined schedules and videoconferencing.

Schenectady will also take in $22,000 for an emergency medicine triage system with onsite diagnosis and telehealth communication.

Empire State Development announced the money Friday morning, funded through New York’s Smart Cities Innovation Partnership. The awards connect tech companies and academics in public/private partnerships, with particular attention paid to rebuilding in the wake of the pandemic.

New York City, Jamestown, Southampton, and Syracuse are the other four cities to receive “smart cities” awards.