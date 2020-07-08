Glens Falls man denied appeal in burglary case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, Third Department, has denied the appeal of a Glens Falls man sent to prison for burglarizing a home.

According to Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone, the court affirmed the conviction of Jesus Pizarro, who had been sent to state prison. He had previously pleaded guilty to attempted burglary for a Glens Falls break-in that took place on July 10, 2017.

In 2017, a concerned citizen alerted Glens Falls police to suspicious activity at the home, which led to the arrest. Carusone says Pizarro was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of parole for allegedly burglarizing the home, where money and jewelry were stolen. As of Wednesday, the sentence stands.

Pizarro, a convicted felon, appealed on the basis that New York’s new January 2020 discovery laws should be applied retroactively to his case.