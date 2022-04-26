BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – A Go Fund Me fundraising page has been created to support the family of twelve-year-old Aliza Spencer.

According the Binghamton Police, Aliza was shot and killed on the night of Thursday, April 21, while walking around the neighborhood with her family.

The financial goal set for the Go Fund Me is $15,000; over $9,500 has been raised in two days.

Mayor Jared Kraham says, “People obviously have a lot of questions. Our detectives are working day and night to answer those questions. This is a very difficult case, as was detailed last week at the press conference. We’re looking to put together pieces as much as possible.”

Mayor Kraham also explained that due to community donations, the reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $19,500.

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 772-7080.

If you are interested in donating, you can find the Go Fund Me page here.