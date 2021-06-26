Golfer’s paradise: House for sale in Webster has a golf course as its lawn

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve ever dreamed of walking out your front door and being at a golf course, you may be in luck.

A house currently listed for sale on Lake Point Drive in Webster has a personal golf course as its lawn, plus a ton of other cool features.

Photo gallery

The home is owned by Chris and Laura Makowsi, along with their son Ryan, according to the selling agent Danielle Gruttadario of Hunt Real Estate.

Ryan is 16 years old and finishing up his sophomore year in high school. His father calls him the “superintendent” of the course.

While the course was designed by both Chris and Ryan, the parents say it has been a true labor of love for Ryan to care for it and maintain it.

Course “superintendent” Ryan Makowski. (Photo courtesy Danielle Gruttadaurio, Hunt Real Estate)

Gruttadario says Ryan’s passion and dedication to golf has recently earned him a spot in the RDGA Men’s District Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in July.

“The Makowski’s hope that whoever ultimately buys their home will enjoy the course as they have it, but they realize it may not be fore everyone and would return it to a standard yard if the buyer so chooses,” Gruttadario said.

Aside from the eye-catching links, the 2,016 square-foot home built in 1987 features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and loads of other features, including:

Custom designed kitchen with Thomasville cabinetry, two toe-kick drawers, built in knife organizer, pull-out and drop-down spice rack, utensil organizers, pot filler, quartz counters, breakfast bars with seating for four, stainless appliances, oversize built-in refrigerator and drawer microwave

Gas fireplace

Master bedroom with on-suite

Newly painted deck

Patio

Above ground pool

Furnace and central air replaced in 2013

Updated half bath

Updated vinyl flooring

First floor laundry hook up available

Gruttadario says it has been an exciting few days since the property hit the market, with plenty of showing times available for those who would like to take a look. You can find more information on this property on this website.