Gov. Cuomo announces $17 million in funding for shoreline communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that more than 140 businesses in Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline communities will share in more than $17 million from the Lake Ontario Business Resiliency Program.

The Governor says the money will help with restoration and resiliency efforts from previous floods, and help strengthen communities against any future threats.

“We know that climate change is real and there’s no such thing as a ‘hundred-year flood’ – it’s the new normal and we need to be prepared for anything Mother Nature sends our way,” Cuomo said. “The Lake Ontario Business Resiliency Program is providing critical help to businesses to repair the damage from repeated flooding while strengthening their resiliency efforts as they build back better than before.”

Cuomo established the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) to help shoreline communities affected by flooding in recent years.

Looking at the $17 million in funding, affected businesses and other eligible organizations qualify for reimbursement for up to 50 percent of project costs, with a maximum award of $200,000.

Here are some examples of eligible projects:

Elevating and or moving, landward, non-water dependent features such as offices, restrooms, stores, restaurants, parking or boat storage;

Raising/relocating fueling facilities;

Converting to floating docks or other docks that allow for movement with water levels (adapted to both high and low water) such that docks can raise to a minimum elevation;

Strengthening existing dockage by evaluating and strengthening connection points between dock sections (typically the weakest point in a dock’s design); and

Retaining and/or creating vegetated buffers along the waterfront.

“New York State remains steadfast in its commitment to helping the REDI communities and businesses along the shores of Lake Ontario build back better,” Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said. “The Department of State is pleased to have worked closely alongside ESD to help applicants identify project solutions that address resiliency to flooding and that also make business sense. This funding will be essential for the Lake Ontario economy to remain open for business during future extreme water levels. We look forward to continuing to engage communities along the shoreline on using more resilient approaches that will position them for a brighter and more secure future.”