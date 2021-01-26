Gov. Cuomo announces $200M in ‘Bridge NY’ funding to build resiliance in communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Cuomo announced the availability of $200 million in BRIDGE NY funding for local governments to make infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather events. The new funding will allow localities to repair and replace bridges and culverts statewide.

This funding builds upon $500 million previously awarded to 143 local governments since 2016 for the repairing and replacement of 298 bridges and culverts. These infrastructure investments have provided support for making communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change. This initiative supports the goals of New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“New York State and communities around the world are increasingly contending with extreme weather events driven by climate change, and it’s vital that we fortify our community infrastructure to be resilient to those changes,” Governor Cuomo said. “This newly-available BRIDGE NY funding provides communities statewide with the technical and financial support necessary to harden locally owned bridges and culverts, which will not only enhance their safety and reliability, but will facilitate regional and global economic competitiveness.”

The BRIDGE NY application is available to all municipalities authorized to receive and administer state and federal transportation funding. Awards will be made through a competitive process and will support all phases of project development, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction. Evaluations will be based on the structural condition of a bridge or culvert and its resiliency and significance based upon traffic volumes, detour considerations, the number and types of businesses served and the overall impact on commerce. Consideration will also be given to projects that provide demonstrable benefit for Environmental Justice Communities.

Applications for funding will be accepted Jan. 25 through May 19 for culverts and June 9 for bridges.

With the addition of this new funding, New York State is providing more than $1 billion during the current fiscal year for regionally derived, locally administered road and bridge projects. The BRIDGE NY program, administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, is part of the State’s historic $306 billion infrastructure plan.