Gov. Cuomo declares state of emergency to contain the novel coronavirus

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency today to help New York State effectively contain the spreading of the novel coronavirus.

The Governor confirmed 32 additional cases in New York, bringing the total number to 76.

Additionally, he directed the New York State Department of State’s Consumer Protection Division to launch an investigation into reports of unfair price increases of consumer products. He did so for items such as household cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Also, New Yorkers can report to a toll-free hotline – 1-800-697-1220 for suspected price gouging.

“As we continue to provide essential updates and encourage people to act upon the facts on coronavirus instead of the hype, I have officially done a declaration of emergency which gives us certain powers to help local health departments that are very stressed,” Governor Cuomo said. “As the local health departments continue to monitor and quarantine people, we have a more expedited purchasing protocol to get them all the tools they need to contain the virus spread. In the meantime we are cracking down on price gouging which continues to be a problem, and I want businesses to be aware that you could lose your license because we are very serious about this.”

This state of emergency declaration allows, among other things:

Expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources

Allowing qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing

Expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment

Expedited personnel onboarding

Expedited leasing of lab space

Allowing EMS personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals

Providing clear basis for price gouging and enforcement investigation

The 32 cases newly identified are located outside New York City, Westchester and Saratoga counties.

Of the 76 individuals who tested positive in New York State for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

Westchester: 57

New York City: 11

Nassau: 4

Rockland: 2

Saratoga: 2

In addition, the Division of Consumer Protection has also created an online consumer complaint form, where New Yorkers can report suspected price gouging or concerns about improper delivery of quantity.

Consumers who wish to file a complaint can visit https://www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection/.