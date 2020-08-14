Gov. Cuomo provides Friday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, 87,900 test results—a new record high—were reported to New York State.
“On the numbers it’s been extraordinary, so congratulations to New Yorkers because their actions created this result,” Governor Cuomo said. “While the other states are seeing real trouble we are doing very well – we have to protect the progress from outside our borders and continue to enforce compliance within our state among establishments.”
Thursday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,332 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 12 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Thursday’s observed violations is below:
- Brooklyn – 1
- Manhattan – 4
- Queens – 2
- Nassau – 5
Friday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 554 (-1)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 86
- Hospital Counties – 28
- Number ICU – 127 (+3)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 73,997 (+90)
- Deaths – 3
- Total Deaths – 25,232
Of the 85,455 test results reported to New York State Thursday, 727 or 0.85 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.6%
|Central New York
|0.8%
|1.0%
|0.9%
|Finger Lakes
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|0.6%
|0.8%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.0%
|0.8%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.5%
|0.4%
|0.6%
|New York City
|0.8%
|1.0%
|0.9%
|North Country
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Southern Tier
|0.3%
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Western New York
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.7%
The Governor also confirmed 727 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 424,167 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 424,167 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,639
|3
|Allegany
|80
|0
|Broome
|1,165
|12
|Cattaraugus
|169
|0
|Cayuga
|163
|1
|Chautauqua
|260
|0
|Chemung
|187
|3
|Chenango
|218
|0
|Clinton
|130
|1
|Columbia
|551
|1
|Cortland
|97
|0
|Delaware
|107
|0
|Dutchess
|4,655
|15
|Erie
|9,064
|31
|Essex
|57
|1
|Franklin
|54
|0
|Fulton
|303
|3
|Genesee
|284
|4
|Greene
|296
|0
|Hamilton
|8
|0
|Herkimer
|278
|0
|Jefferson
|143
|1
|Lewis
|47
|0
|Livingston
|178
|2
|Madison
|419
|2
|Monroe
|5,122
|43
|Montgomery
|181
|2
|Nassau
|43,840
|45
|Niagara
|1,524
|6
|NYC
|229,534
|367
|Oneida
|2,189
|6
|Onondaga
|3,646
|19
|Ontario
|366
|1
|Orange
|11,217
|7
|Orleans
|299
|0
|Oswego
|264
|6
|Otsego
|118
|0
|Putnam
|1,457
|2
|Rensselaer
|785
|3
|Rockland
|13,981
|8
|Saratoga
|782
|8
|Schenectady
|1,092
|8
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|22
|0
|Seneca
|93
|1
|St. Lawrence
|263
|0
|Steuben
|303
|2
|Suffolk
|44,045
|58
|Sullivan
|1,491
|0
|Tioga
|195
|1
|Tompkins
|236
|2
|Ulster
|2,086
|5
|Warren
|312
|0
|Washington
|260
|0
|Wayne
|265
|2
|Westchester
|36,402
|45
|Wyoming
|118
|0
|Yates
|58
|0
Thursday, there were three deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,232. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|1