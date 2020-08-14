Gov. Cuomo provides Friday coronavirus update for NYS

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, 87,900 test results—a new record high—were reported to New York State.

“On the numbers it’s been extraordinary, so congratulations to New Yorkers because their actions created this result,” Governor Cuomo said. “While the other states are seeing real trouble we are doing very well – we have to protect the progress from outside our borders and continue to enforce compliance within our state among establishments.”

Thursday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,332 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 12 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Thursday’s observed violations is below:

Brooklyn – 1

Manhattan – 4

Queens – 2

Nassau – 5

Friday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 554 (-1)

Patients Newly Admitted – 86

Hospital Counties – 28

Number ICU – 127 (+3)

Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (+3)

Total Discharges – 73,997 (+90)

Deaths – 3

Total Deaths – 25,232

Of the 85,455 test results reported to New York State Thursday, 727 or 0.85 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.7% 0.6% Central New York 0.8% 1.0% 0.9% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.7% 0.8% Long Island 0.9% 0.6% 0.8% Mid-Hudson 1.0% 0.8% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.4% 0.6% New York City 0.8% 1.0% 0.9% North Country 0.1% 0.1% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.3% 0.5% 0.6% Western New York 0.5% 0.7% 0.7%

The Governor also confirmed 727 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 424,167 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 424,167 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,639 3 Allegany 80 0 Broome 1,165 12 Cattaraugus 169 0 Cayuga 163 1 Chautauqua 260 0 Chemung 187 3 Chenango 218 0 Clinton 130 1 Columbia 551 1 Cortland 97 0 Delaware 107 0 Dutchess 4,655 15 Erie 9,064 31 Essex 57 1 Franklin 54 0 Fulton 303 3 Genesee 284 4 Greene 296 0 Hamilton 8 0 Herkimer 278 0 Jefferson 143 1 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 178 2 Madison 419 2 Monroe 5,122 43 Montgomery 181 2 Nassau 43,840 45 Niagara 1,524 6 NYC 229,534 367 Oneida 2,189 6 Onondaga 3,646 19 Ontario 366 1 Orange 11,217 7 Orleans 299 0 Oswego 264 6 Otsego 118 0 Putnam 1,457 2 Rensselaer 785 3 Rockland 13,981 8 Saratoga 782 8 Schenectady 1,092 8 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 22 0 Seneca 93 1 St. Lawrence 263 0 Steuben 303 2 Suffolk 44,045 58 Sullivan 1,491 0 Tioga 195 1 Tompkins 236 2 Ulster 2,086 5 Warren 312 0 Washington 260 0 Wayne 265 2 Westchester 36,402 45 Wyoming 118 0 Yates 58 0

Thursday, there were three deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,232. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: